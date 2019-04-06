PINEHURST Idaho -A single wide trailer received extensive damage after a fire in Pinehurst.
Firefighters responded to Grubich Road early Saturday morning and found the trailer fully engulfed with fire spreading to a second nearby trailer.
The second trailer received minor damage and was quickly handled before firefighters moved on to the main fire.
Unfortunately, that trailer received extensive damage, according to Shoshone County Fire District 2.
No injuries were reported or sustained during the fire.