Now is your chance to own a piece of Pink Floyd history (if you're super rich or want to sell a few of your vital organs).

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour will auction off 120 instruments, including many guitars from his personal collection that helped shape Pink Floyd's sound.

“These guitars have been very good to me and many of them have gifted me pieces of music over the years,” Gilmour noted in a statement. “They have paid for themselves many times over, but it’s now time that they moved on. Guitars were made to be played and it is my wish that wherever they end up, they continue to give their owners the gift of music. By auctioning these guitars, I hope that I can give some help where it is really needed and through my charitable foundation do some good in this world. It will be a wrench to see them go and perhaps one day I’ll have to track one or two of them down and buy them back!”

All proceeds will benefit a variety of charitable causes.

Among the prized guitars up for grabs is Gilmour's 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster, which he used on nearly all of Floyd's albums in the 70s like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall. That particular guitar is expected to fetch $100,000 to $150,000.

Also included in the auction is Gilmour's 1955 Gibson Les Paul, featured during the solo on "Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)" and a 1969 D-35 Martin, which has been used as Gilmour's main studio acoustic guitar in both his solo career and with Pink Floyd.

The auction, said to be the “largest and most comprehensive collection of guitars to be offered at auction,” is set to take place at Christie’s in NYC on June 20th.

All guitars can be viewed on Christie's official website.