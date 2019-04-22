Hunters in Washington can soon be "pretty in pink".
After a Senate Bill towards expanding orange clothing requirements for hunters to include fluorescent pink passed earlier this month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed it Monday.
“Orange will always be the classic safety color, but I think our state’s hunters can appreciate something new and different – and because fluorescent pink doesn’t blend in with anything else in the forest or field, it also offers the excellent visibility we need for safety,” said Republican Sen. Lynda Wilson of Vancouver.
Since it began requiring hunters to wear hunter orange, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says injuries and incidents declined significantly. They say fluorescent pink is considered equally visible to hunter orange, and nine other states have passed laws allowing hunters to wear pink clothing for safety.
Wilson, who has been going through treatment for breast cancer during the time of the bill making its way into law also added: “This idea received unanimous support in the Legislature, and I can see hunter pink being very popular with both women and men, especially because pink is also linked to the fight against breast cancer.”
The current law gives WDFW the authority to adopt rules specifying gear and other hunting equipment. Currently, hunters must wear a minimum of 400 square inches of fluorescent hunter orange exterior clothing during specific hunting seasons.
“By adding fluorescent hunter pink, we are providing more choices to our hunters,” said David Whipple, hunter education division manager. “Women are one of the fastest-growing hunting groups, though we believe that this option will feel inclusionary all to new hunters. This attention is also helping to highlight the safe behaviors for continued reductions in hunter injuries and incidents.”
The new law will take effect in July. In preparation, WDFW will begin a rule making process to accommodate hunter pink and is also taking extra steps now to implement the legislation immediately, allowing time for public education and for hunters to buy pink clothing in time for proceeding hunting seasons.
For more info on hunting requirements, click here: https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements.