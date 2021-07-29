PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -- A 200-acre fire is burning roughly 3 miles northwest of Priest River in Idaho, prompting evacuations in certain areas.
The Idaho Department of Land is calling it the Pioneer Fire, which was first reported around 1:30pm Thursday afternoon.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations for Saddler Creek, Skunk Cabbage, Mundy and portions of Bodie Canyon Road and Slippery Slope.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. As updates about the Pioneer Fire become available they will be posted on the IDL website at www.idl.idaho.gov/pioneer