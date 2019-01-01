SPOKANE, Wash. - A sinkhole has developed on Spokane's South Hill, shutting down northbound traffic on Grand Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

Spokane Police tell KHQ that a pipe leading to a fire hydrant has burst, and has started to form a sinkhole.

The City of Spokane water department is on scene and has shut off water supply to the hydrant near Sacred Heart Medical Center.

A city employee says they are assessing the length of the damage which caused the sinkhole to form. It’s believed a water leak caused the sinkhole. Once the length of the damage is determined repairs will begin.

Traffic is closed northbound on Grand Blvd. near Rockwood Blvd. and there is currently no information on when it will be reopened. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A sink hole as started to form off Grand. Water Dept on scene. SPD has told me that it looks like a pipe to a hydrate has burst. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/gphkaa4W3K — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) January 1, 2019