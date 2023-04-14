SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've ever made a trip over to Seattle, you may have stopped at the famous Piroshky Piroshky for a delicious handheld pie. Maybe you have a sudden hankering to relive that momentary, tasty bliss. Well, you're in luck!
Piroshky Piroshky is hittin' the road, offering piroshky pop-ups for hungry patrons to purchase, fresh and piping hot! And they're making stops around the Inland Northwest.
For these pre-order pop-ups, head over to their website and select all the items catching your eye before April 17. Then on April 18 in Spokane Valley or April 19 in Coeur d'Alene, Piroshky Piroshky will be at Elks Lodge from 5-7 p.m. for order pick-up!
But wait, there's more! If you live in Wenatchee, pre-order by April 22 and pick up the goods at Pybus Market between noon and 3 p.m.! Pullman, you're in luck as well. For the first time, Piroshky Piroshky is stopping by. Pre-order by May 25 and grab your food on May 26 between 5-7 p.m. at Another Round Brewing Co.
There are a ton of locations, from Alaska to Texas, so if you miss these dates, check for any nearby pop-ups on their Pre-order Event page! Because they're coming to you, there's no delivery fee for these fantastic foods.
Whether you're looking for a savory snack or a sweet treat, there's something on the menu for everyone. From the classic potato and cheese to an adventurous chicken fajita piroshky, or a delectable cinnamon cardamom braid to a vegan-friendly chipotle vegetable piroshky, there's a mouth-watering item on offer for all tastes. You can even get the monthly specials: a meatball marinara piroshky or a raspberry swirl. Limited-time offerings include traditional desserts like a vatrushka or Oscar's star!
Piroshky Piroshky opened over 30 years ago in Seattle and now has multiple locations. It's ranked number 50 on Yelp for restaurants in Seattle and was named as one of the top 20 food destinations in the nation by the Smithsonian in 2013.
"We’re elated to connect and share with our ever-growing piroshky community across the United States," they said. "With free delivery from Seattle’s favorite quick bite to your city, our hand-held pies are not to be missed!"