EDITOR'S NOTE: The pictures previously associated with this story were associated with a separate case. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office mistakenly distributed them with the story below. The Sheriff's Office is working to send the pictures again, with the correct story.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash-
On June 5, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Farr Road for a welfare check. The caller stated there was a male, possibly high/intoxicated, and appeared in no condition to drive, stumbling around a white Chevrolet sedan.
When Deputies arrived, they contacted a female, 27-year-old Alexandria M. Main, near the vehicle. A check of Main’s name revealed two active misdemeanor warrants (theft/false statements) for her arrest, and she was taken into custody.
They located the male, identified as 30-year-old Brenden A. Lee, inside a nearby residence. He was taken into custody for an active misdemeanor warrant (criminal trespass 1st degree). During a subsequent search, they discovered 9mm ammunition and the keys to the vehicle in his front pants pocket. Lee’s history showed he is a 7-time convicted felon (2-counts of possession of drugs without a prescription, 3-counts taking a motor vehicle without permission, possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal impersonation), prohibiting him from possessing firearms.
Both Main, and a male contacted at the residence, stated the Chevrolet belonged to Lee.
During the contact, Deputies also noticed ammunition inside the vehicle, which had three doors open prior to the arrival of Deputies. As the investigation continued, they learned a pistol was in the car’s center console. Additionally, records indicated Lee was contacted on 06/22 as the driver of the Chevrolet and 07/22 when it was reported as a suspicious vehicle.
After being advised of his rights, Lee stated the vehicle did not belong to him and he did not have a firearm because he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. He explained he had found the ammunition on the ground, picked it up, and put it in his pocket.
The Chevrolet was seized as evidence pending a search warrant. Lee and Main were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for their warrants. They were released the next day on their own recognizance by the courts.
On July 7, with a signed search warrant, Deputies and SVIU Detectives searched the car. They located a 9mm Taurus pistol, ammunition, a ballistic vest, several pills believed to contain fentanyl, additional suspected controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation continues, and additional charges are expected.
