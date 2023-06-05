PIT maneuver used to stop suspected impaired driver in Spokane Valley, driver arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person is arrested after attempting to flee from Spokane Valley Deputies while suspected to be under the influence.
Early on June 5, Spokane Valley Deputies stopped to check a suspicious vehicle parked near the Appleway entrance to Corwin Ford. According to deputies, the car had its lights on and was possibly running with two people inside who appeared to be asleep.
When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver appeared disoriented with red, watery eyes and unclear speech. Deputies say the driver claimed he needed to go to the hospital and when police asked them to stop the car, the driver put the car into drive and took off.
Believing the driver was impaired, deputies requested to peruse. Once authorized, deputies performed a PIT maneuver on 16th Avenue.
Both occupants of the vehicle were removed and treated for minor injuries. The driver, 29-year-old Cody A. Dewitt, was arrested on charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle. unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and DUI.