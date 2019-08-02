child abuse generic

Police in Pittsburgh are looking for two parents accused of abusing their children.  

According to WPXI-TV, Safari Marc and Ntahimpera Eveline abused all four of their children over the past months at home. 

Police say one boy had welts on his legs from being hit with a stick and burns from an iron.  

Eveline is accused of threatening to cut the children’s hands off with a heated knife. 

There are two boys and two girls ranging from 5-years-old to 13-years-old.  

Police say the children first told doctors they were being abused at home.  

Marc denied the allegations, but Eveline admitted to the physical punishment saying beating children with a stick is appropriate to get them to behave.  

