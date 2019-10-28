Monday morning, commuters in Pittsburgh saw something they usually don't, a bus swallowed by a sinkhole.
It happened downtown at 10th street and Penn Avenue just before 8 a.m.
Witnesses said the bus was stopped at a traffic light when the street gave way.
The driver and a passenger were on board at the time, port authority officials said.
The passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics, officials said.
