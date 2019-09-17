Pizza & Cheez-It lovers unite.
Pizza Hut and Kellogg's have introduced a new Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, hitting menus nationwide on Tuesday.
The order features four baked jumbo squares of toasty sharp-cheddar Cheez-It crust stuffed with cheese or pepperoni & cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Pizza Hut says the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, priced at $7.49, will only be available for a limited time.
Some consider the snack similar to a mozzarella stick, pizza pocket or ravioli. But perhaps a "is a hot dog a sandwich?" type of debate isn't necessary.
According to Today, the inspiration came from the college student demographic of its customers.
She's here and she's beautiful 🍕🧀 🍼 pic.twitter.com/f2yo0gV0It— Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) September 17, 2019