SPOKANE, Wash. — Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, are a manmade chemical that has been implicated in cancers and other diseases.
PCBs were used in electrical and other industrial equipment as a fire prevention measure until they were banned in the US in 1979. An ongoing issuance from the Washington State DOH has warned about the consumption of PCB contaminated fish in the Spokane River.
In 2015, the company Monsanto was sued by the City for PCB contamination. In 2020, Spokane was one of 13 cities spearheaded a nationwide class action lawsuit, seeking damages from Monsanto. The lawsuit was settled for $550 million, providing 2,500 communities with funds to begin cleanup and decontamination in earnest.