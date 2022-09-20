Plane fire forces evacuation of Tri-Cities Airport

PASCO, Wash. - A plane fire has temporarily shut down air traffic at the Tri-Cities Airport.
According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department (PFD), the jet with 10 passengers on board had an issue with its landing gear and made a skidding, fiery landing.
PFD quickly responded to from their station at the airport. The passengers were safely evacuated and the fire was controlled.
No injuries were reported, and the airport remained closed to air traffic with no timetable for reopening.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.