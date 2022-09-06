DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport.
At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine.
The pilot was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
The pilot was the only person on board.
Last Updated Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
