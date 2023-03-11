LEWISTON, Idaho – A small plane had to make an emergency landing the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Saturday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a single engine Cessna 172 carrying two people made the landing adjacent to the airfield in Brynden Canyon Golf Course after it lost power, according to a release from the airport.
The plane hit a tree with a wing tip but landed without any other issues. The airport said no damage beyond the wing tip, nor any other injuries were reported.
Lewiston police, firefighters and the airport firefighters all responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.