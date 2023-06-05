SPANGLE, Wash. — The planned power outage in Spangle has been postponed until further notice.
The outage that was to occur on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 is now cancelled
Updated: June 5, at 4:45 p.m.
Avista has announced that on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16, 245 electric customers in Spangle will experience a planned power outage starting at 11 p.m. and will end at 8 a.m.
During this time, Avista contract crews will be performing repair work on equipment in the area.
Avista is continually updating equipment and infrastructure to increase the safety and reliability of its system.
The customers who will be impacted will be notified by Avista prior to the outage.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187.