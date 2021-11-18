SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced planned closures in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Spokane City Hall will be closed Thursday the 25th and Friday the 26th, as will the Municipal Court.
The City libraries and Waste-to-Energy Facility site will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and open for regular hours the rest of the week.
For residents with pickup on Thursday and Friday, waste will pick up a day late. Crews will do Thursday rounds on Friday the 26th, and Friday rounds on Saturday the 27th. The City also reminds residents that December 3rd will be the last day of pickup for food and yard green waste bins.
Parking meters do not need to be plugged on Thanksgiving. Normal meter rules apply for the rest of the week.
Riverfront Park attractions, including the Numerica Skate Ribbon, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but remain open the rest of the week. The full list of attraction hours is available online.
For those eager to see some beautiful holiday sights, the Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Be sure to bundle up if you're attending!