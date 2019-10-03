SPOKANE, Wash. - A planned Monroe Street Bridge closure has been rescheduled for next week after inclement weather postponed the original closure last weekend.
The City of Spokane says the bridge will be closed from Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 12 to accommodate paving work on the south end of the bridge as part of the project under construction on Spokane Falls Blvd. next to the Downtown Library.
According to the city, other traffic reconfigurations are needed to accommodate that closure include:
• Spokane Falls Boulevard will be closed starting at Howard Street with local access only.
• Northbound Wall and Howard streets will be closed from Main to Spokane Fall Boulevard.
• Post Street north of Spokane Falls Boulevard won’t be accessible, although vehicles already parked there before the closure will be able to leave.
• Access into Peaceful Valley on Main Avenue will be available only via northbound Lincoln Street onto westbound Main. Traffic leaving Peaceful Valley from Main will be able to turn right onto Monroe. Flaggers will be in place for directional assistance.
• The River Park Square parking garage will be accessible from the entrance at Lincoln Street and Main Avenue. Customers leaving the garage will exit eastbound onto Spokane Falls Boulevard and turn south on Wall Street.
Contractors are expected to work through the night on Thursday, and noise from the work is anticipated.
Runners in the Spokane Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 13, will be accommodated.
The Spokane Falls Blvd. project is part of the city's work to improve the health of the Spokane River, investing more than $350 million in projects to deliver a cleaner, healthier Spokane River for future generations. The project also includes a new public plaza with new, enhanced views of the river and lower falls. Work is expected to continue into the fall.
