SPOKANE, Wash. -  "It really is important for everybody at every level of government to make their stance known on this issue," Paul Dillon, the Vice President for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho said.
 
In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, Planned Parenthood is calling on Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward to speak up about abortion, since she's stayed silent on the issue.
 
The Spokane City Council is planning to address the topic next week and while Planned Parenthood is grateful for that, they say it may not be enough.
 
Mayors in Tacoma, Boise, and Seattle have already expressed their support for abortion access, but when our local Planned Parenthood chapter called on Mayor Woodward to do the same, she declined.
 
There have been protests across the nation and locally since the decision in June.
 
From outside the Thomas S. Foley federal courthouse, to Riverfront Park, to during Independence Day Festivities.
 
Nearly a month after the Supreme Court decided to reverse Roe v Wade, many in the Spokane community want it known... "Our body our choice!"
 
The biggest fear now in states like Washington, which will keep abortion legal, is that Idaho residents seeking refuge here could be reprimanded for leaving the state to get an abortion.
 
"States try and stop patients from crossing borders to get the healthcare that they need. We know that this is where Idaho is headed," he said.
 
"They have two bans that are moving through the courts next month, and in that language, they are looking at jailing providers. They are trying to stop patients from leaving to get the care that they need, so it's really important that Spokane stands up to firm access for abortion."
 
And despite Governor Inslee issuing a directive to the Washington State Patrol to stay out of any out-of-state investigations regarding abortions. When asked, Mayor Woodward has not jumped on board with city employees.
 
"Politicians are trying to come in between a patient and a provider. Abortion is healthcare and it is really important that the city stand up and say that and affirm their support for abortion access," he said.
 
Boise's City Council is voting on a resolution Tuesday night to affirm support and Monday night there was some movement with Spokane's City Council.
 
"There is a resolution next week to talk about Roe v Wade," Council President Breean Beggs is heard saying.
 
As next week's agenda includes a resolution that would affirm support and keep city employees including Spokane Police away from external abortion investigations.
 
"It's important we clarify the role of law enforcement in these investigations," Dillon said.
 
According to Paul Dillon with Planned Parenthood, just last year Spokane Police investigated a woman who had a miscarriage. The case was eventually dropped.
 
But this summer, Washington State became the first in the West to ban the criminalization of pregnancy outcomes.
 
Dillon said now Washington just needs to be better at helping out-of-state patients.

