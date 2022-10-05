Planned Parenthood vs. The State of Idaho, oral arguments start Thursday

BOISE, IDAHO- The Idaho Supreme Court will convene in Boise, Thursday, about multiple challenges from Planned Parenthood to the state's abortion laws and rules.
Planned Parenthood filed three separate challenges against the abortion laws and bans in the state.
How will proceedings operate?
Attorneys from Planned Parenthood will have one hour to present their arguments about why the law is unconstitutional.
Then the Idaho Attorney General's office will split their hour with the Idaho Legislature to make their case on why the law should stand.
Idaho's current abortion law bans all abortions at 6 weeks unless there is a medical emergency, this has become known as the “heartbeat ban.” The law went into effect in late August due to a trigger law signed by Governor Brad Little.
When will the decision be made?
KHQ spoke with representatives for the court Wednesday afternoon, they say when it comes to a decision- it could be months before the state supreme court releases its ruling.
The University of Idaho and President Joe Biden:
Changing laws about this topic adversely has impacted state universities, which has left them navigating the new rules.
An Idaho law last updated in 1974 that has become relevant since Roe v. Wade was overturned prevents state employees from discussing or advertising abortion, which is why state-run universities in Idaho are telling employees that contraceptives should only be distributed to avoid disease instead of a form of birth control.
Student leaders, including the pro-life student body president on campus, have asked for reviews of the law.
“We always knew extremists wouldn’t stop at banning abortion; they’d target birth control next. The University of Idaho’s announcement is the canary in the coal mine, an early sign of the larger, coordinated effort to attack birth control access.” Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky said via email release.
President Biden hit back at the situation at the University of Idaho during a round table at the White House.
“Officials at the University of Idaho said it should stop providing contraception, as was mentioned by the Vice President. In fact, they told the university staff that they could get in trouble just for talking or telling students about birth -- where they can get birth control,” President Biden said, “folks, what century are we in? I mean, how -- what are we doing.”
The university cited legal concerns of felony charges to providers under state law. Those state laws pertaining to abortion will be challenged tomorrow morning in court in Boise.
The hearing will be broadcast live starting at 8 A.M.
WATCHING: Planned Parenthood vs. The State of Idaho —@PPAAWest : Filed 3 separate challenges to state laws. -2 pertaining to abortion regulation/bans-1 pertaining to the “heartbeat bill.” Oral arguments from PP and the state will begin at 8 am. https://t.co/NDEtNQJroF pic.twitter.com/SYnRg14EMg— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) October 5, 2022