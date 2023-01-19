AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage.
The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday and ending at 4 a.m. Friday.
Drivers should be aware of temporary lane closures on US-2. Traffic control will be in place during that time. Additionally, the northbound lane at the intersection of Flint and 12th will also be closed temporarily.
Ahead of the outage, affected customers should prepare:
- Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed
- Buy additional ice if necessary
- Learn how to manually open your security gates and garage doors
- Notify any security companies that monitor your home or business
- Protect computers, televisions, and other sensitive equipment from surges by unplugging them
- Ensure cell phones and digital devices are charged ahead of time; make sure morning alarm clocks are set without an electric power source
For questions or more information, contact Avista at 800-227-9187 and reference outage #2319167 or visit their website.