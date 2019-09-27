Update, Sept. 27: A planned closure for the Monroe Street Bridge has been canceled due to the anticipated wet and cold weather this weekend.
The work will be rescheduled to another upcoming weekend.
The City of Spokane says the closures are needed to accommodate paving in these areas.
Construction will continue this weekend at the site of the combined sewer overflow tank being built on Spokane Falls Boulevard between Lincoln and Monroe. Drivers should expect lane restrictions on Spokane Falls Blvd. and on Monroe south of the bridge.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Commuters should expect delays all week on the Monroe Street Bridge, as it will be reduced to one lane starting Monday and will be completely closed this weekend.
Monroe Street from the south end of the bridge to Riverside Ave. will be reduced to one lane Monday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 27 in preparation for paving work. City officials say backups are expected and motorists should consider alternate routes.
The Monroe Street Bridge will then be closed to traffic from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 30 at 5 a.m. to accommodate paving work on the south end of the bridge as part of the project under construction on Spokane Falls Blvd. next to the Downtown Library.
According to the City of Spokane, other traffic reconfigurations are needed to accommodate that closure include:
• Spokane Falls Boulevard will be closed starting at Howard Street with local access only.
• Northbound Wall and Howard streets will be closed from Main to Spokane Fall Boulevard.
• Post Street north of Spokane Falls Boulevard won’t be accessible, although vehicles already parked there before the closure will be able to leave.
• Access into Peaceful Valley on Main Avenue will be available only via northbound Lincoln Street onto westbound Main. Traffic leaving Peaceful Valley from Main will be able to turn right onto Monroe. Flaggers will be in place for directional assistance.
• The River Park Square parking garage will be accessible from the entrance at Lincoln Street and Main Avenue. Customers leaving the garage will exit eastbound onto Spokane Falls Boulevard and turn south on Wall Street.
The Spokane Falls Blvd. project is part of the city's work to improve the health of the Spokane River, investing more than $350 million in projects to deliver a cleaner, healthier Spokane River for future generations. The project also includes a new public plaza with new, enhanced views of the river and lower falls. Work is expected to continue into the fall.