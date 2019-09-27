Update, Sept. 27: A planned closure for the Monroe Street Bridge has been canceled due to the anticipated wet and cold weather this weekend.

The work will be rescheduled to another upcoming weekend.

The City of Spokane says the closures are needed to accommodate paving in these areas.

Construction will continue this weekend at the site of the combined sewer overflow tank being built on Spokane Falls Boulevard between Lincoln and Monroe. Drivers should expect lane restrictions on Spokane Falls Blvd. and on Monroe south of the bridge.

