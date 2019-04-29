Monday morning started with temperatures across much of the Inland Northwest at or below freezing. In Spokane, we officially hit right on the freezing mark for our daily low temperature, although I'm sure there were pockets that got even a little bit cooler than that.
Eventually it turned into a pretty nice, albeit cool, afternoon; but with clear skies again expected Monday night, temperatures will once again drop down near, or even below, freezing!
You may be wondering, "Blake, what's the big deal if temperatures get below freezing?" Well that question actually has a couple of answers.
First, just the fact that our low temperatures are pretty far below where they SHOULD be for this time of the year. In fact our AVERAGE low at the end of April/beginning of May should be right around 40°. So to fall near freezing is a pretty big departure from our normal.
Secondly, because it's usually starting to get a bit more mild right about now, many people may have started planting their gardens. That could be a problem. Frost can kill newly planted seedlings, unless they're properly covered up to protect from it.
That's why the National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning starting at midnight Tuesday morning and lasting until 8AM.
Not only will you feel the chill when you head out Tuesday morning, your plants may die. So make sure to cover them up, unless you really want to go back to the garden store and start over!
The good news? Our weather pattern is expected to shift again starting Wednesday, and that shift will bring a gradual warm-up through the end of the week. Culminating with what looks to be a BEAUTIFUL Bloomsday Sunday! (fingers crossed)
**NOTE** If you're wondering when would be a good time to start planting, here's a look at the average LAST freeze dates for some spots in the Inland Northwest. Remember this is an average, and the general rule of thumb is to wait until Mother's Day to plant sensitive fruits and veggies.
-Blake