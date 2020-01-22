Planters has confirmed that Mr. Peanut died during a pre-Super Bowl ad and Mr. Peanut lovers are mourning his death.
The company posted the ad of Mr. Peanut, in his signature top hat and black cane, going on a road trip with three friends.
The NUTmobile dives off a cliff and the trio of friends cling to a branch to escape falling to their deaths but the branch is too weak to hold all three of them. Mr. Peanut does the unthinkable, sacrificing himself so his friends can live.
It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020
“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” Samantha Hess, planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time."
Hess continuing that fans can tune into Mr. Peanut's funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.
Fans are not waiting to mourn their loss during the Super Bowl taking to Twitter on Wednesday.
Some fans were shocked, comparing it to other company campaigns.
everybody in 2018: "I can't believe IHOP changed their name from pancakes to burgers. No company will ever have a promotion that's as dumb as them"— Saberspark (@Saberspark) January 22, 2020
2020: *Mr Peanut dies*
Oreo even sent their respects to Planter's following the announcement of his death.
This one's for you, Mr. Peanut. May you rest in peace. https://t.co/tclNEk2Cmm— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020
And some Mr. Peanut fans were furious that Planter's decided to cut ties with the 104-year-old.
THIS IS SLANDER MY LAWYERS WILL BE IN CONTACT I WOULD NEVER HURT A FLY NONETHELESS BELOVED CULTURAL ICON MR PEANUT— brittany (@Brittany_broski) January 22, 2020
Mr. Peanut's death is one of Planter's promotional efforts as the Super Bowl approaches. The company said people who spot the NUTmobile up until Super Bowl Sunday will receive a pin celebrating Mr. Peanut’s life.
We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/TLNPLzH5UE— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020
