A limited production of Cheese Nips has been recalled nationwide due to the potential presence of yellow plastic pieces in some boxes.
The small food-grade yellow plastic pieces were from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of Cheese Nip products.
The recall is limited exclusively to the following Cheese Nips products, available at retail stores nationwide:
Description
Retail UPC
Best When Used By Date
CHEESE NIPS (11 oz. BOX)
0 44000 03453 5
18MAY20
There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses reported to Mondelez Global at this time.
Consumers who may have this products should not eat it and should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday- Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.
