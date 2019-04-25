After making a controversial statement that nurses often play cards on the Senate floor last week, nurses have gone to great lengths to ensure Washington Senator Maureen Walsh too has the opportunity to play lots of cards herself.
Playing cards have been flooding the office of the Walla Walla Republican, estimating around 1,700 decks being delivered as of Wednesday.
“I like poker as much as anyone, but I think I’m pretty well stocked up right now,” Walsh said. “One thing’s for sure. It’s a good time to be in the playing-card business.”
Walsh drew criticism for her comments while debating a bill that would require uninterrupted meal and rest breaks for nurses, stating small, rural hospitals "that literally serve a handful of individuals" will have trouble staying open and nurses in those settings "probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."
This uproar of these comments led to a petition being created saying that Walsh should shadow a nurse during a 12-hour shift, to which she later agreed to doing. The petition has garnered over 75% of the goal of one million signatures.
Walsh plans to distribute the cards to nursing homes and veterans and senior centers, and has enlisted fellow senators in helping find facilities that might have use for them.
Walsh apologized for the comments, saying she regretted the remarks, but still firmly opposed the bill, as she wanted an amendment that would exclude hospitals with fewer than 25 beds. The bill wound up passing in the Senate and House, and is expected to be signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
“I wish I could take my words back, but the issue remains important,” she said. “Our critical access hospitals serve an important role in smaller communities across the state. Many already are operating in the red, and this could put them under.”
The office said over 10,000 emails and 35,000 phone calls have flooded in regarding the comments.