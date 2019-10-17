SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a source familiar with the case against a former Lewis and Clark High School student who's accused of making threats to shoot up the school, a plea deal has been reached in the case.
Court documents were not available at the time the deal was reached, but according to the superior court's website, Ryan Lee is scheduled to officially make a plea and face sentencing on October 24.
Lee has been arrested, bonded out and then rearrested at least three times. In each case, he was accused of making online threats against the school and cyber stalking a young girl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.