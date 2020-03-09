We are certainly not looking at a bad start to the week with the sun shining and temperatures set to be just about normal for this time of year, topping out in the mid to upper 40's. Mostly dry conditions are being seen across the area for much of our work week, but we do have changes coming into the weekend. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves tonight we will expect skies to be pretty clear as temperatures drop to the mid 20's.
That being said, we will expect a chilly start to our day tomorrow before we head up into the mid 50's. Tuesday should be similar to what we see today in terms of mostly sunny skies to start, light winds and mostly dry conditions. Heading into the second half of the day we will look for a transition to mostly cloudy skies.
Looking ahead to the weekend we have a 50% according to the National Weather Service to see mixed precipitation Friday. By Saturday temperatures plummet back down into the 30's. Plus, the chance for unsettled weather remains in the forecast through the weekend.
