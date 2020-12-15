A 34-year-old Greenville, Mississippi man is in the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond, accused in a violent shooting that left one man dead, and that man's son seriously injured. Frankie Kimble was arrested early Monday morning after police found the body of 50-year-old Carlos Smith in the middle of a Browne's Addition street. Court documents say Kimble and both victims were family friends for most of their lives.
According to Smith's son, Travis Young, who was present at the time of the shooting, the three of them had traveled from Greenville, MS to Spokane to visit Young's girlfriend. He says the three of them spent two nights in a hotel room, but on night three, they had nowhere to go. Young says he was asleep in the backseat of a rental car that his dad had been driving. He awoke to his dad, and Kimble, arguing in the front seat. Young says he saw Kimble pull out a silver handgun, so he put his hands between the two men saying, "Please don't shoot my dad." Young says Kimble shot anyway, through Young's wrist and into the older man. According to Young, his father said, "you shot me. I need to go to the hospital." Young says he jumped out of the car and took off running.
Kimble takes the story from there, and tells a slightly different one. He says Smith drove them to Brownes Addition to sell drugs. He admits they began arguing, but says Smith pulled out the handgun. Kimble said he tried wrestling the gun from the man 16 years his senior, and it went off. But then Kimble says he got out of the vehicle and shot Smith several more times. According to court documents, Kimble says after that first accidental shooting, he decided he was going to kill Carlos Smith. In an interview with detectives, Kimble told them that Smith had been raping him for years, and had murdered several of his relatives in Greenville, MS. He says Smith was a police informant and "was a dead man already." Kimble says he pointed the gun at Smith and pulled the trigger until the gun stopped shooting.
Court docs say that Kimble pulled Smith's body out of the vehicle, left it in the road and drove away. The docs say he lost control of the rental car on icy streets near 2nd and Sunset Highway, and crashed. According to police, Kimble left the car there and ran off, with no real plan. Detectives found a set of footprints that led across the Maple Street Bridge, and used K9 officers to track Kimble to a hiding place on the north side of the Spokane River. He told police that after he crashed he wandered aimlessly with no plan, until they found and arrested him.
Detectives say Kimble still had the gun they believe he used to kill Smith, and a check showed it was stolen from Greenville, Mississippi.
