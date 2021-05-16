'Please report anything that looks out of place' - Family of presumed homicide victim in Kittitas County hopes for answers

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – This weekend marks exactly one year since both loved ones and investigators believe a hunter was murdered in rural Kittitas County. The search for the remains of Ian Eckles continues. Eckles was headed to the Liberty area on May 16, 2020, to meet some friends to go turkey hunting. He seemingly vanished before he could find them.
An aggressive search with friends, family and even members of the local community came in the following days. During that effort, friends spotted Ian’s vehicle being driven by a man they didn’t recognize. Witnesses later reported seeing that man, since identified as Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez run away from them and into the woods holding what they believed to be Ian’s shotgun.
An unprecedented manhunt to locate Alcantara-Gonzales lasted 23 days. He was finally taken into custody on June 14, 2020. In September, he entered a plea of guilty to eight felonies including charges for what he stole from Ian. Other crimes include theft of a motor vehicle; possession of an additional stolen motor vehicle; identity theft; theft of two firearms; residential burglary; and first- and second-degree burglaries.
The homicide investigation continues, and to date, no has been charged with murdering Ian Eckles.
The Eckles Family continues to wait and hope for justice. On Sunday, they headed back to the last place Eckles was spotted in hopes of sparking new interest and momentum in the case. His sister Stefanie told our 'Help Me Hayley' that they continue to look for ways to thank the community for all the love and support.
"We (plan) to spend the day talking to locals and offering home baked trats and handmade memorial rocks with any donation(s) to (go to) the Kittitas County Search and Rescue team," Stefanie Eckles said. "All money collected will be donated to KCSR in Ian's name. We hope this will help with more resources to continue searching for Ian."
Stefanie says she's also pleading with the public to be extra aware if you have plans near Mineral Springs, the Teanaway, Blewett Pass, or Liberty. They believe Ian's body may have been dumped in that general location. All she says they want is the opportunity to give him a proper burial.
"Remains have not been located," she said. "If anyone is out there recreating, please report anything that looks out of place."