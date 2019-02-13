SPOKANE, Wash. - Plow crews will be working in downtown Spokane overnight Wednesday and through Friday.
According to a tweet by the City of Spokane, crews will be working Wednesday night overnight through Friday, February 15.
Vehicles will need to be moved out of on-street parking stalls between midnight and 6:00 a.m. while crews work.
Crews will remove center berms in downtown starting Thursday night.
The City of Spokane would also like to remind citizens to move parked cars clear of snow, to a different area on the odd side of the street, so crews can remove snow build up.