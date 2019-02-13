The Inland Northwest is preparing for another round of snowfall this week, as crews work to clear the streets of slush and snowpack.

The unsettled and cool pattern will persist through the next week with another organized storm system expected to impact the region Thursday night and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Light to moderate snow can be expected Thursday night and Friday for the lower elevations, with moderate to locally heavy snow expected in the mountains. There may be localized pockets of freezing rain Thursday night. More unsettled weather is expected through the weekend.

According to a tweet from the City of Spokane, Mayor David Condon updated Governor Jay Inslee on snow response efforts Wednesday. He told the Governor that while we continue to have a lot of work to do, we are doing everything we can to keep up. He also touted the City’s fleet of 16 snow gates that reduce driveway berms.

Snoqualmie Pass remained closed Wednesday morning due to snow, drifting snow and avalanches and avalanche danger. It was closed in both directions from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

According to an avalanche supervisor, 53 inches of snow were recorded on the pass in 48 hours.

I-90 will remain closed today due to severe weather conditions, poor visibility and high avalanche danger. Updates will be provided as conditions change. Our avalanche supervisor measured 53 inches of snow in 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/kzZ0jVLb2r — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 12, 2019

According to the City of Spokane Valley, crews are working on residential neighborhoods. Reminder that there are 624 lane miles to plow & the entire plow will take more than 48 hours. This plow started 2/12 & is expected to be finished late on Thursday, possibly early Friday.