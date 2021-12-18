Weather Alert

...SNOW TODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND FOR THE INLAND NORTHWEST... .A winter storm will continue over the Inland Northwest Saturday and Sunday. Snow will become heavy over the Cascades Saturday morning through Saturday night. Travel will be difficult over Stevens Pass with this winter storm. Snow is expected to decrease by late Sunday morning over the Cascades and northern Washington and Idaho. Snow will pick up over the Washington and Idaho Palouse and the Washington Blues Saturday night through Sunday night. Heavy snow will persist in the Idaho Panhandle mountains into early next week. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&