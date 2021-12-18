Plowie McPlow Plow

Plowie McPlow Plow rides again

 Photo from WSDOT East

SPOKANE, Wash. - The roads are a bit slick today, but worry not! The community-named plow icons, Plowie McPlow Plow and The Big Leplowski are out on the Interstate, doing their best to keep the commute safe and slip-free. 

Washington State DOT would like to remind drivers to leave plenty of room behind plows and drive cautiously. They are moving a lot of snow, so be aware of potential hazards.

Also good news, the City of Spokane says crews have been plowing, sanding, and deicing on arterials since 4 a.m. today and are currently working on hills and arterials. They ask drivers to slow down and drive for conditions.

You can follow along on the City's website to track plow progress.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!