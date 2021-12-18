SPOKANE, Wash. - The roads are a bit slick today, but worry not! The community-named plow icons, Plowie McPlow Plow and The Big Leplowski are out on the Interstate, doing their best to keep the commute safe and slip-free.
Washington State DOT would like to remind drivers to leave plenty of room behind plows and drive cautiously. They are moving a lot of snow, so be aware of potential hazards.
Hard to see because they're pushing so much snow, bu the Big Leplowski is making a pass of westbound I-90 in Spokane Valley. I heard that Plowie McPlow Plow will be leaving Geiger shortly and headed west toward Sprague. Please give our crews plenty of Space! pic.twitter.com/82EEvZVFVU— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 18, 2021
Also good news, the City of Spokane says crews have been plowing, sanding, and deicing on arterials since 4 a.m. today and are currently working on hills and arterials. They ask drivers to slow down and drive for conditions.
You can follow along on the City's website to track plow progress.