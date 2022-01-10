PLOWIE MCPLOW PLOW

SPOKANE, Wash. - Our own "Plowie McPlow Plow" made its way west over the weekend to help transportation crews at Snoqualmie Pass work to reopen the roadways after last week's winter storm. 

The pass is one of the few that is already reopened after a massive snow-dump Wednesday night. Conditions were bad enough Thursday for WSDOT crews to have to wait on the sidelines until the weekend when it was safe to begin evaluating weather conditions and work on opening the pass. 

Traffic was allowed through on Sunday, but WSDOT had some words of caution for those willing to test the waters.

Conditions seem to have improved Monday morning for drivers on the pass. WSDOT reports bare and wet roadways with snow and slush in some places.

