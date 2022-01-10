SPOKANE, Wash. - Our own "Plowie McPlow Plow" made its way west over the weekend to help transportation crews at Snoqualmie Pass work to reopen the roadways after last week's winter storm.
The pass is one of the few that is already reopened after a massive snow-dump Wednesday night. Conditions were bad enough Thursday for WSDOT crews to have to wait on the sidelines until the weekend when it was safe to begin evaluating weather conditions and work on opening the pass.
Traffic was allowed through on Sunday, but WSDOT had some words of caution for those willing to test the waters.
Thank you @wsdot_east for sending Plowie McPlow Plow to help with the reopening of Snoqualmie Pass. It's a tow plow, which is something Eastern Region uses a lot in the Spokane area. We may need to get our own Plowie McPlow Plow. pic.twitter.com/cyu9QMur7v— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 10, 2022
Conditions seem to have improved Monday morning for drivers on the pass. WSDOT reports bare and wet roadways with snow and slush in some places.
We are open! Pls follow the 45 mph speed limit. Traction Tires Advised. There is absolutely no room for driver error. One spinout or collision that ends up blocking lanes and it's game over. We have narrow lanes and shoulders at near the summit.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 10, 2022