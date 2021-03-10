After facing a recall effort in this year's election, Plummer Mayor Bill Weems will retain his position as mayor.
Weems was subject to a recall effort on the ballot citing "underhanded tactics, ignoring concerns brought to his attention, preferential treatment to chosen few which has led to an erosion of public confidence."
The mayor was also allowed to make a rebuttal on the ballot, in which he responded by denying the claims and saying "listen to the BS or vote for me to continue to work. I'm good either way."
The recall needed 78 votes to pass, it received 71. 66 people voted against the recall.