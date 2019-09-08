Over 1,700 customers in Ferry and Stevens County are without power Sunday morning.
According to Avista, the outage was reported at 10:38 a.m.
Crews are working to get the power back on.
They estimate power to be back on around 1:30 p.m., Sunday.
