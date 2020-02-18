Grace Chapin

We remain under a ridge of high pressure giving us optimal conditions for today! As high pressure continues to build this week we will be looking at a great week to get outside and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Expect to see calm winds in place with dry conditions for the work week. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 30's to low 40's for much of the metro area. Mostly clear skies overnight will make for some cold starts to the morning hours, so be prepared to layer up! Our next system doesn't look to arrive until the weekend. It will increase our chance for rain as well as mountain snow. By Sunday we will have the opportunity for some gusty winds.

