Polar vortex in the Midwest causes flight cancellation at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE - As the Inland Northwest braces for colder temperatures next week, deadly temperatures are sweeping the Midwest. Before the worst of the cold lifts, Chicago could hit lows early Thursday morning that break the city's record of 27 below.

Disruptions caused by the cold will persist, including power outages and cancelled flights and trains. KHQ has been keeping an eye on flights here, and across the country.

Thursday morning, only one flight had been cancelled out of the Spokane International Airport. That flight was supposed to head to to one of the coldest places in the country right now, Chicago.

Not only is it too cold for the planes to fly safely, but these freezing temperatures also make the working conditions unbearable for flight crews.

More people are expected to return to work in Chicago today, even though many employees were told to stay home. Many schools and universities in the Midwest and Northeast have cancelled classes. The US postal service is also suspending deliveries in 11 states, because it's too dangerous for mail carriers.