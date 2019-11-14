SPOKANE, Wash. - Police activity near Sacajawea Middle School prompted a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.
According to a call to parents by Principal Jeremy Ochse, the school was locked down for about 30 minutes.
It started when a man began making threats at a nearby business. When police arrived, the man then crossed over onto school property and the lock down was issued.
The situation has since been resolved and all students are safe.
