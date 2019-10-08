Update: A man has died after crashing his truck into a roundabout in Liberty Lake Tuesday morning, with authorities saying speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Liberty Lake Police said the man was the lone occupant of a pickup truck that drove directly through the brick roundabout and came to a rest on top of the structure just after 3 a.m. at Mission Ave. and Harvest Pkwy.

He was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries just after 5 a.m.

Liberty Lake PD says it is believed that speed and alcohol were the cause of the crash, in addition to the man not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

