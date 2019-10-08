Update: A man has died after crashing his truck into a roundabout in Liberty Lake Tuesday morning, with authorities saying speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.
Liberty Lake Police said the man was the lone occupant of a pickup truck that drove directly through the brick roundabout and came to a rest on top of the structure just after 3 a.m. at Mission Ave. and Harvest Pkwy.
He was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries just after 5 a.m.
Liberty Lake PD says it is believed that speed and alcohol were the cause of the crash, in addition to the man not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Previous coverage:
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters say one person is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash in Liberty Lake early Tuesday morning.
First responders from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 8, AMR Spokane and Liberty Lake Police each responded to the crash at Harvest Parkway and Mission Ave.
Upon arrival, crews upgraded the crash to an extrication response, bringing in more personnel and specialized equipment. The person was removed from the vehicle quickly and taken to a local hospital, where firefighters say they are in critical condition.
"Thank you to [fellow first responders] for responding quickly to assist us to give the patient the best possible outcome," Spokane Valley Firefighters said.
