Police responded to a bicycle and vehicle crash on Mission Ave. at Greene St.
The authorities say that Mission Ave. is closed in both directions and Greene St. is reduced to one lane at this time.
According to authorities, the bicyclist will most likely be at fault for failing to yield at a red light. The pickup truck that hit the cyclist stayed on scene and cooperated with the authorities.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The authorities are hoping to have the streets cleared within the next half hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.