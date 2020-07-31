SPOKANE, Wash. - According to police, two suspects who held a store employee at gunpoint while they stole two cellphones have struck again.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), two men entered a mobile phone store in the 3000 block of Crestline at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31. One of the men approached an employee and said he had a broken phone and needed a new one.
The employee showed the man a new phone as the man lifted up his shirt, displayed a gun and demanded all the phones in the store. Before the employee could comply, the man reportedly grabbed the phone the employee had been showing him and the two suspects fled the store with only one phone. The employee was not hurt.
A short time later, at another mobile phone store on the 12000 block of East Sprague, two men committed another armed robbery. One man held a store employee at gunpoint while the other grabbed items from the store. This employee also was not hurt and the suspects fled the store with an armful of phones.
Surveillance photos and video of the suspects in these armed robberies and an armed robbery committed at a Metro by T-Mobile store on Thursday match and police believe they were all committed by the same pair.
Both men are described as being in their late 30s to early 40s.
One suspect is described as a black man, medium build with neck and face tattoos. The other man was described as a shorter white man with either blonde or red hair.
SPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233. Do not approach the suspects. They are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, call 911 immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.