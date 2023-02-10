SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in East Central Spokane Wednesday evening.
Hagen Charbonneau, 18, Sapphire Jespersen, 20, Gavin McGregor, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday, according to court documents.
Those documents describe a planned robbery at an arranged drug deal. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) interviewed two additional victims in the shooting at Sacred Heart. One said the three victims travelled to the dead-end on 7th Avenue to sell about $600.00 worth of cannabis oil.
The victim said when they arrived, three unknown people wearing ski masks approached them, and one of the suspects opened fire. One of the suspects then took the keys to his Honda minivan and fled with it.
According to a release from SPD, a tip helped officers track down the stolen Honda Odyssey. When officers approached the vehicle, a suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran, but was arrested without incident after the brief attempt to escape.
Later Thursday, officers located two more suspects at a house in the 700 block of East Wellesley and with assistance from SWAT, apprehended them without incident.
Police found the final suspect was at a motel in the 7000 block of East Trent. SWAT members observed the suspect, approached him and announced commands to surrender.
According to SPD, the suspect ignored the commands and ran towards a motel room. The suspect then fought "violently" with officers, including pulling a gun from his pocket. SWAT officers were able to detain the suspect, but one officer suffered a "minor injury."