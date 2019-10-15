SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Auto theft Task Force served a warrant for an illegal wrecking yard Monday, leading to the arrest of a three-time convicted felon and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle, stolen car parts as well as firearms.
A Spokane Police Detective joined fellow SRATTF members from Washington State Patrol to execute the warrant in the 700 block of N. Altamont.
Police arrested 62-year-old Jan Katzenbogan for one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of possession of stolen property and five counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
During the search warrant detectives recovered a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, doors from a stolen pickup, various parts from a stolen Subaru Forester and five firearms.
SPD says Katzenbogan is a three-time convicted felon and it is unlawful for him to possess any guns.
