SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- On Wednesday night, Spokane Valley Police arrested a man driving a stolen vehicle on University Rd. near Sprague.
The arresting officer noticed a Chevy Equinox traveling north toward Sprague and performed a routine license plate check. The background check reported the vehicle as stolen and the officer performed a traffic stop. During the stop, the officer made contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle. While detaining both suspects, an item resembling a pistol fell out of the the passengers lap. The man continued to comply, keeping his hands visible and the arrest went without incident.
The driver of the vehicle was also detained, but eventually was released after it was determined she was instructed to drive and was not aware the vehicle was stolen.
The item that looked like a pistol was later found to be replica guns and not real firearms.
The passenger, arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was identified as 28-year-old Oscar J. Flores. Flores stated a friend, identified by a first name only, gave him the key to the Equinox. According to Flores, the friend said Flores could use the vehicle in exchange for the use of Flores’s bedroom. He stated he didn’t know the Equinox was stolen but did know his friend had a history of stealing cars. When asked about the “shaved key” (a worn or filed down key commonly used to steal vehicles), Flores acknowledged it looked suspicious and added it was missing the chip.
A check of Flores’s name revealed a misdemeanor warrant for Making False Statements. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and his warrant.
Attempts to contact the registered owner were unsuccessful, and the vehicle was towed for safekeeping.