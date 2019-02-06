A man was arrested Wednesday morning after being seen by several witnesses running naked in subfreezing temperatures near Southridge High School in Kennewick.
According to KOMO, police received calls about the incident around 11 a.m., with several witness telling police they saw the naked man running in and out of the street and acting erratically near Southridge on West Hildebrand Blvd.
The 35-year-old man was quickly found and taken into custody by police. The temperature was 26 degrees at the time.