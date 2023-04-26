SPOKANE, Wash. — Police arrested a man on Monday in connection to a downtown Spokane burglary earlier in April.
According to the Spokane Police Department, a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection to a burglary on North Post Street in downtown Spokane on April 7.
Police said the suspect broke a door lock and gained access to the building. Once inside, the suspect attempted to disable a security camera, before stealing about $10,000-worth of items.
The suspect also allegedly stole a credit card, which he used at multiple businesses. Officers were able to find probable cause to arrest the suspect for the burglary and other crimes.
He was booked into Spokane County Jail for burglary and theft. Investigations into multiple burglary incidents are on-going, and additional charges are possible. The suspect was also connected to a March burglary downtown and had eight previous felonies.