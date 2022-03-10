MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man is in prison Thursday, arrested on a warrant with charges for the murder and rape of a missing 30-year-old Moses Lake woman.
Officers responded to a missing persons call for Yanira Cedillos on March 4. She had reportedly been out the night before celebrating her birthday and witnesses said a man she used to live with had been desperately trying to contact her through phone calls, texts and snapchats.
Witness reports said Yanira had separated from her group around midnight that night after an argument. She had called a friend and asked to be picked up on the 1000 block of Stratford Road.
When her ride showed up, Yanira wasn't there.
The friend called Yanira and could hear a male yelling in the background, asking who she was speaking with. The phone disconnected but Yanira reportedly called back and assured she was alright.
That was the last time anyone heard from Yanira. Her family reported her missing after she didn't show up to work the next day.
The case was handed over to detectives who determined it was 27-year-old Juan Gastelum that picked her up and took her back to her apartment.
Police said detectives found evidence that Yanira was murdered in her apartment and that her body was moved afterwards.
Gastelum was caught on on a security camera cleaning his car and disposing of evidence at a local gas station the morning of March 4. Detectives were able to recover the evidence later.
Detectives contacted Gastelum, who was cooperative. Detectives kept him out of jail initially, hoping he would lead them to finding Yanira's body.
Detectives still have not located her body. An arrest warrant was issued for Gastelum who was detained in Oregon and awaits extradition to Washington.
Detectives are waiting on search warrants and electronic data analysis that they hope will lead them to finding Yanira's body. They said that once they have the data, they may begin reaching out to local residents in the search area.
"We have fielded numerous questions about why we have not released information on this investigation to the public over the last week. Our priority since this case began was to bring Yanira home, and assure justice is served on her behalf. Since last Friday, our detectives and other officers assisting on this case have been working 16-18 hour days tracking down leads and searching for Yanira. We could not risk releasing details that could cause Gastelum to flee or stop cooperating," Moses Lake Police Department said in a release.