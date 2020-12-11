Weather Alert

...SNOW THIS MORNING THROUGH THE EVENING... .A WEATHER SYSTEM WILL SPREAD STEADY LIGHT SNOW ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND PORTIONS OF NORTH IDAHO FRIDAY MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON. GREATEST SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED DURING THE MORNING HOURS. SNOW MAY LINGER IN SOME AREAS FRIDAY EVENING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, FAIRFIELD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE- HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN-RICE ROAD, AND FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...EXPECT WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE IMPACT TO THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&