On Wednesday morning, a suspect walked into the Teamsters building on Indiana and Division carrying a device that he claimed was a bomb. A witness reported the man handing her a manifesto that appeared to be filled with political remarks. The building houses the Spokane County Democrats. The suspect was taken into custody and bomb squad is investigating the device. The incident is currently still under investigation.
UPDATE DEC. 9 4:20 PM:
Although we haven't received the exact contents of the manifesto, based on the description from a witness who held it in her hands, it appeared to be politically toned. Shortly after the Spokane County Democrats released a statement on the incident, KHQ presented Spokane GOP Chairman Brian Steele with the limited information we had on the situation. His response was condemning the actions of the individual, saying they absolutely would condemn anybody trying to put forward some political agenda by the use of violence.
"I don't know what this person's agenda may or may not have been, we have great laws, and a constitution that protects us and gives us opportunity for redress in appropriate manners, but we're really glad no one was hurt. Really grateful for that" said Steele.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to post updates as we receive them.
UPDATE DEC. 9 1:17 PM:
The Spokane County Democrats have released a statement following a bombing attempt at their offices Wednesday morning. It says:
“We are so relieved that no one was harmed in this reprehensible act of violence. Our primary concern is for the safety of our volunteers and the broader community of Spokane. We urge every elected official and community leader to join us in condemning this apparently politically motivated act of violence. No one should have to fear for their life simply because they participate in our political process.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPD has brought a suspect into custody. Police are now working to examine a device that was recovered. A bomb squad is either in route or already at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is investigating a pipe bomb potentially being thrown into the Teamsters building Indiana and Division in Spokane. There have also been reports of a small fire.
A woman who was inside the building told KHQ that a masked man forced his way in the building. The woman said he was carrying a yellow device that looked like a brief case. The woman said the man told her that he had a bomb and that he was going to detonate it.
The woman also said that the man carried what he called a "manifesto" that was filled with political remarks.
Police have set up a perimeter blocking off the area. SPD says to avoid the area.
KHQ will update you as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.